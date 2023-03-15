 
Alpha Bank Romania Reports EUR33M Net Profit For 2022
Alpha Bank Romania Reports EUR33M Net Profit For 2022.

Alpha Bank Romania reported a net profit of EUR33 million for 2022, considering that in 2021 it reported a profit before tax of EUR25.6 million.

