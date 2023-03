VIG Underwritings In Romania Grow 14% YoY To EUR12.6B In 2022

VIG Underwritings In Romania Grow 14% YoY To EUR12.6B In 2022. Austrian-held insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, ended 2022 with a volume of underwritings worth EUR12.6 billion, up 14.1% from 2021, and a net profit of RON466 million, up 24% versus 2021, according to data provided by VIG (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]