The world’s first photon-counting CT scanner, Naeotom Alpha, was delivered by Siemens Healthineers at Cardiomed Medical Center in Târgu Mureș.

Siemens Healthineers, leader in advanced medical technology for more than 125 years, delivered for Cardiomed Târgu Mureș, a medical centre specialised in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment, Naeotom Alpha, a CT with cutting-edge technology, the first to be used in Romania out of the 60 (...)