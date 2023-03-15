Restaurants in Romania required to display ingredients and nutritional value of dishes
Mar 15, 2023
Restaurants in Romania required to display ingredients and nutritional value of dishes.
Starting this Wednesday, March 15, restaurants and similar establishments in Romania are required to display the ingredients and nutritional values of the products and dishes they serve to consumers. The new regulation comes from Order 201/2022 issued by the president of the National Authority (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]