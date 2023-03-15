TV series Django, filmed entirely in Romania, to premiere in several EU countries

TV series Django, filmed entirely in Romania, to premiere in several EU countries. After the successful premiere in France on CANAL+, the new western TV series Django will premiere in other European countries in April, including Romania on Focus Sat. The series was filmed entirely in Romania. The action in Django takes place in the Wild West (between 1860-1870) and tells the