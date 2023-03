Cardiomed Medical Center In Targu Mures Buys From Siemens Healthineers World’s First Photon-Counting CT Scanner

Cardiomed Medical Center in Targu Mures, specialized in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment, has purchased from Siemens Healthineers the world's first photon-counting CT scanner, Naeotom Alpha.