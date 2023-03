Speedwell Plans to Invest EUR500M in CityZen Project on Former Industrial Site in Bucharest

Real estate developer Speedwell will invest EUR500 million in a mixed-use project on the 9-hectare former industrial site of Griro, on Calea Grivitei in Bucharest, the company said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]