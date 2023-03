Etex Posts 21% Growth in Revenue to RON357M in Romania in 2022

Etex Posts 21% Growth in Revenue to RON357M in Romania in 2022. Belgian-held drywall products maker Etex Building Performance (formerly Siniat Romania) posted RON357 million revenue in Romania in 2022, an increase of 21% year-on-year. The growth came from an increase in prices, not from an increase in