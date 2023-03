East Group Eyes 10% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON1.1B, In 2023

East Group Eyes 10% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON1.1B, In 2023. East Group based in Cluj County, held by several entrepreneurs from Romania and Hungary, targets a consolidated turnover of RON1.167 billion (EUR236.9 million) in 2023, up almost 10% from a total turnover of RON1.063 billion (EUR215.7 million) recorded in