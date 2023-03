Romanian president Iohannis under fire for expensive visits abroad

Romanian president Iohannis under fire for expensive visits abroad. Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis spent some EUR 100,000 per day on visits abroad, according to calculations made by Europa Libera Romania – a hot topic these days in the context of the country’s weak foreign policy results (Schengen membership in Europe, visa waiver scheme with the US). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]