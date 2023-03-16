Romania’s largest insurer Euroins claims it’s victim of unfounded rumours

Romania’s largest insurer Euroins claims it’s victim of unfounded rumours. The largest insurer in Romania, Euroins, part of Bulgarian group Eurohold and having the EBRD among its shareholders, claims in a public statement sent to Romania’s lawmakers that it is subject to unfounded rumours that “hurt not only us but the entire market.” The “unfounded rumours” were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]