(P) Unlocking every child's potential: the advantages of hybrid schooling

(P) Unlocking every child's potential: the advantages of hybrid schooling. Education is a fundamental pillar of society. It plays a significant role in shaping the future of young students and the communities around them. However, with the changing dynamics of the world, traditional education systems are struggling to keep pace, or might not be the best choice for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]