International Lazar 2022 Turnover Hits EUR41.2M, Slightly Down from 2021

International Lazar, a company specializing in freight transportation, controlled by entrepreneur Ion Lazar, in 2022 generated EUR41.2 million turnover, slightly below the EUR42 million level reached in 2021, according to the company's officials and public (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]