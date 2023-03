City Grill Saw Revenues Rise by 53% in First Two Months of 2023 vs 2019



Dragos Petrescu, founder of restaurant chain City Grill, says the first two months of this year brought the group a 53% revenue increase from the same period of 2019, the last year before the pandemic, war and record-high inflation.