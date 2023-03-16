 
March 16, 2023

Lemon Interior Design concept for the Superbet offices in One Cotroceni Park was internationally awarded
The office design concept signed by Lemon Interior Design for the new Superbet offices at One Cotroceni Park was internationally awarded at an important profile competition. The company led by Elena Oancea and Cristina Căpitanu received the award for the Workplace category in the BIG SEE (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.03B From Banks Via Two Govt Bond Issues On March 16 Romania's finance ministry raised RON1.03 billion on Thursday (March 16, 2023) through two government bond issues, at annual average yields of 6.70% and 7.51%, respectively.

Nuclearelectrica Makes Term Deposits With Eximbank And CEC Bank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON104.76 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via two reports to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 16, (...)

OMV Petrom Seeks to Delist GDRs on London Stock Exchange OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania’s only oil and natural gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has called shareholders for April 26, when they are to vote on the delisting of the global depositary receipts issued by Citibank, the company said in a report (...)

OMV Petrom And Transgaz Sign RON1.4B Natural Gas Transmission Contract OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has signed a contract worth RON1.4 billion with natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday (March 16) for the transmission of natural gas from the Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea into the National Transport System (NTS), through the Tuzla entry/exit (...)

ING Bank Net Profit Rises Slightly to RON1B in 2022 ING Bank posted net profit of RON1.06 billion in 2022, up slightly, by 3% on the 2021 figure, while revenue rose 10% to some RON2.6 billion.

Romgaz, Petrom And Transgaz Sign Contract For Natural Gas Transportation From Neptun Deep Block Via National Transmission System Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) has announced that its subsidiary, ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED, concluded on Thursday (March 16, 2023) a transmission framework agreement for the transportation of natural gas to be produced from the Neptun Deep block through the National (...)

E-Commerce Sales Reach EUR6.3B in Romania in 2022 E-commerce sales in Romania reached EUR6.3 billion at the end of 2022, slightly higher than in 2021 (EUR6.2 billion), according to the estimates of GPeC, Romanian online store association ARMO and the main actors in the sector.

 


