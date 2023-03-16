Romania and Bulgaria sign Strategic Partnership, plan to strengthen cooperation
Mar 16, 2023
Romania and Bulgaria sign Strategic Partnership, plan to strengthen cooperation.
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev signed on March 15 a declaration on upgrading the two countries' relations to a Strategic Partnership. This will "set the course for further strengthening our cooperation and coordination on bilateral and regional (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]