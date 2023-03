Romania Factoring Market Boasted Record 30% Growth in 2022 To EUR7.85B

Romania Factoring Market Boasted Record 30% Growth in 2022 To EUR7.85B. The factoring market reached EUR7.85 billion in 2022, marking a record high increase of 30% on the year, with domestic factoring operations accounting for EUR6.78 billion, up 35% from 2021, the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF) said on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]