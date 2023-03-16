Almost half of Bucharest’s public transport stations to have digital information panels

Almost half of Bucharest’s public transport stations to have digital information panels. Roughly 1,000 public transport stations in Bucharest, out of the city’s total of 2,271, will be equipped with digital information panels, mayor Nicusor Dan said. Thus, passengers will be able to view the vehicles’ real-time arrival times and the available route options. The project, worth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]