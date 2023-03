Romania Average Net Salary Down 3.3% In Jan 2023 Vs Dec 2022

Romania Average Net Salary Down 3.3% In Jan 2023 Vs Dec 2022. The average net salary in Romania decreased by 3.3% in nominal terms in January 2023 compared with December 2022, to 4,254 (EUR866), data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (March 16). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]