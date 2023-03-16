Festivals in Romania: TIFF 2023 to run Jean-Luc Godard, Sidney Lumet retrospectives

This year's edition of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will include retrospectives dedicated to French New Wave founder Jean-Luc Godard and American director Sidney Lumet. The film festival, which takes place between June 9th and June 18th in Cluj-Napoca, will screen eight (...)