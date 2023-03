TotalSoft Reports Turnover Of Over EUR31M For 2022, Up 26% YoY

TotalSoft, one of Romania's biggest software producers, ended 2022 with a turnover of over EUR31 million, up over 26% from 2021, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]