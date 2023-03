Anca Iuhas, The New Head Of Strategy At MullenLowe Romania

Anca Iuhas, The New Head Of Strategy At MullenLowe Romania. Creative, marketing and brand strategy agency MullenLowe Romania has announced the appointment of Anca Iuhas as Head of Strategy, a position she had previously held at advertising, marketing, and public relations agency Ogilvy (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]