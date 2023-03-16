President Iohannis: Romania will remain a state committed to the Francophone movement

President Iohannis: Romania will remain a state committed to the Francophone movement. Romania will remain a state committed to the Francophone movement, following the achievement of the objectives and the responsibilities of the Strategic Framework 2023-2030, said president Klaus Iohannis during a meeting on Thursday with the secretary general of the OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo, who (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]