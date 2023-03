Cooperativa Tara Mea To Invest EUR2.5M In "ready to cook" And "ready to eat" Products Under Partnership With AAylex ONE



Cooperativa Tara Mea To Invest EUR2.5M In "ready to cook" And "ready to eat" Products Under Partnership With AAylex ONE.

Agricultural cooperative Cooperativa Tara Mea will be investing EUR2.5 million in launching a series of "ready to cook" & "ready to eat" products based on a partnership with poultry meat producer AAylex ONE.