Romania Industrial Sales Grow 6.8% YoY In January 2023

Romania Industrial Sales Grow 6.8% YoY In January 2023. Romania’s industrial sales rose 6.8% in January 2023 from January 2022 and dropped by 5.3% in nominal terms in January 2023 versus December 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Thursday (March 16). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]