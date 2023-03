OMV Petrom Seeks to Delist GDRs on London Stock Exchange

OMV Petrom Seeks to Delist GDRs on London Stock Exchange. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania’s only oil and natural gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has called shareholders for April 26, when they are to vote on the delisting of the global depositary receipts issued by Citibank, the company said in a report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]