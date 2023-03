OMV Petrom And Transgaz Sign RON1.4B Natural Gas Transmission Contract

OMV Petrom And Transgaz Sign RON1.4B Natural Gas Transmission Contract. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has signed a contract worth RON1.4 billion with natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday (March 16) for the transmission of natural gas from the Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea into the National Transport System (NTS), through the Tuzla entry/exit (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]