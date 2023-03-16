ING Bank Net Profit Rises Slightly to RON1B in 2022

ING Bank posted net profit of RON1.06 billion in 2022, up slightly, by 3% on the 2021 figure, while revenue rose 10% to some RON2.6 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]