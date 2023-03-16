Nuclearelectrica Makes Term Deposits With Eximbank And CEC BankNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON104.76 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via two reports to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 16, (...)
OMV Petrom Seeks to Delist GDRs on London Stock ExchangeOMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania’s only oil and natural gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has called shareholders for April 26, when they are to vote on the delisting of the global depositary receipts issued by Citibank, the company said in a report (...)
OMV Petrom And Transgaz Sign RON1.4B Natural Gas Transmission ContractOMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has signed a contract worth RON1.4 billion with natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday (March 16) for the transmission of natural gas from the Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea into the National Transport System (NTS), through the Tuzla entry/exit (...)
E-Commerce Sales Reach EUR6.3B in Romania in 2022E-commerce sales in Romania reached EUR6.3 billion at the end of 2022, slightly higher than in 2021 (EUR6.2 billion), according to the estimates of GPeC, Romanian online store association ARMO and the main actors in the sector.
Symmetrica Ends 2022 With RON210M Turnover, Up 16% YoYSuceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by Stanciu family, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON210 million (some EUR42.5 million), compared to RON180 million (nearly EUR36 million) in 2021, up 16.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data (...)