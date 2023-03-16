Romgaz, Petrom And Transgaz Sign Contract For Natural Gas Transportation From Neptun Deep Block Via National Transmission System

Romgaz, Petrom And Transgaz Sign Contract For Natural Gas Transportation From Neptun Deep Block Via National Transmission System. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) has announced that its subsidiary, ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED, concluded on Thursday (March 16, 2023) a transmission framework agreement for the transportation of natural gas to be produced from the Neptun Deep block through the National (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]