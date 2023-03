E-Commerce Sales Reach EUR6.3B in Romania in 2022

E-Commerce Sales Reach EUR6.3B in Romania in 2022. E-commerce sales in Romania reached EUR6.3 billion at the end of 2022, slightly higher than in 2021 (EUR6.2 billion), according to the estimates of GPeC, Romanian online store association ARMO and the main actors in the sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]