Symmetrica Ends 2022 With RON210M Turnover, Up 16% YoY

Symmetrica Ends 2022 With RON210M Turnover, Up 16% YoY. Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by Stanciu family, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON210 million (some EUR42.5 million), compared to RON180 million (nearly EUR36 million) in 2021, up 16.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]