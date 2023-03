Romania’s external gap shrinks in January, equity FDI doubles

Romania’s external gap shrinks in January, equity FDI doubles. Romania’s chronic current account (CA) deficit has narrowed by 17% YoY to EUR 949 mln, and the equity foreign direct investments (FDI) more than doubled to EUR 202 mln in January, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The rolling 12-month CA gap thus edged marginally down to EUR 26.4 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]