Three Romanian companies submit bids for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

Three Romanian companies submit bids for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station. Three Romanian companies submitted bids for the first stage of the modernization and consolidation project targeting Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. According to state-owned railway company CFR SA, the three companies are CMA Construct (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]