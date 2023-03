OMV Petrom signs contract for transport of Neptun Deep offshore gas

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petorm (BVB: SNP) signed with the national gas transport system operator Transgaz (BVB: TGN) the contract for the natural gas to be extracted from the offshore perimeter Neptun Deep, the company announced. The agreement was concluded for the period September (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]