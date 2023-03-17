Romania’s external debt leaps up in January after massive FX bond issues

Romania's gross external debt (GED) rose by EUR 7.1 bln in January to EUR 150.2 bln (52.4% of GDP, intra-group loans included) at the end of the month, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The massive FX bond issues in the first month of the year explain the sharp increase.