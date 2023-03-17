Bucharest National Airport Company Completes Replacement of Baggage Lanes in Arrivals Area of Otopeni Airport, in EUR3.2M Investment

Bucharest National Airport Company Completes Replacement of Baggage Lanes in Arrivals Area of Otopeni Airport, in EUR3.2M Investment. The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) has completed works for the modernization of hold baggage processing equipment in the arrivals area of Henri Coanda International Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]