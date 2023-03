Ambulance Maker Deltamed Invests EUR4M To Expand Production

Ambulance Maker Deltamed Invests EUR4M To Expand Production. Cluj-based ambulance and special vehicle manufacturer Deltamed, a business controlled by four local entrepreneurs, wants to boost its production capacities by around 50% in the coming year, when it plans to complete EUR4 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]