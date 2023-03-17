Nuclearelectrica Calls Shareholders to Vote on RON1.28B DividendsNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) is calling shareholders, which include Pillar II pension funds to approve distribution of RON1.28 billion dividends from the 2022 profit, the company said in a notification to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...)
Sipex Company Plans to Pay RON6M Dividends from 2022 ProfitConstruction material distributor Sipex Company (SPX.RO) has called shareholders for April 24, 2023 to approve distribution of RON6 million or RON0.015022 per share dividends from 2022 profit, according to the notification sent to the Bucharest Stock (...)
Prefab Bucuresti Seeks To Get RON10M Loan For InvestmentsConstruction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 26, 2023 to get their approval with a view to contracting a loan of RON10 million from ING Bank that is expected to support the company's investment program for 2023, as per a convening notice (...)
Arctic Stream Signs $1.55M ContractArctic Stream (AST.RO), an IT infrastructure and security integrator, notified shareholders about signing a $1.55 million contract, the amount of which is higher than 10% of the revenue in its latest financial reports.
Investor Marius Alexe Buys RON576,000 Worth Of Norofert SharesRomanian producer of organic agricultural products Norofert (NRF.RO) over the last week reported transactions whereby investor Marius Alexe bought a total of 89,409 shares, representing 0.52% of the company’s share capital, for RON575,825, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based (...)