Iași will host the IESF 2023 World Esports Championships. Players from over 120 countries will fight for the biggest prize pool in the history of the World Championships: half a million Euros More than 30 million people from all over the world will watch the Romanian competitions live Romania will host the Esports World Championship between August 24 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]