Credit Europe Bank Romania Ends 2022 with RON34.5M Net Profit, Down from RON70M in 2021

Credit Europe Bank Romania Ends 2022 with RON34.5M Net Profit, Down from RON70M in 2021. Credit Europe Bank Romania in 2022 generated net profit worth RON34.5 million, down from RON70 million in 2021, amid ongoing digitalization investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]