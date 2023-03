Gopo 2023: Romanian film awards announce this year's nominees

Gopo 2023: Romanian film awards announce this year's nominees. The Gopo Awards, the yearly event recognizing the achievements of the local film industry, have announced the nominations for this year's edition. Alina Grigore’s Crai Nou (Blue Moon), Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Imaculat (Immaculate), Alexandru Belc’s Metronom, Bogdan George (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]