Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy

Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy. Romania's financial regulator ASF said on March 17 that its board decided to withdraw the operating license of Euroins Romania, part of Eurohold Bulgaria's Euroins Insurance Group, and file a request for starting bankruptcy proceedings. The board also decided to appoint the Insured Guarantee (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]