SIF Oltenia Bought Almost RON5M Worth of Bucharest Stock Exchange Shares in Q4, 2022

SIF Oltenia Bought Almost RON5M Worth of Bucharest Stock Exchange Shares in Q4, 2022. Financial investment company SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has increased its stake in the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO), the operator of the capital market in Romania, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]