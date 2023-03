Broadhurst Investments Sells 10.3% in Gastronom Buzau in RON3.2M Deal

Broadhurst Investments Sells 10.3% in Gastronom Buzau in RON3.2M Deal. Bucharest Stock Exchange recorded a RON3.16 million special transaction (XDS1) with 31,662 shares of Gastronom Buzau (GAOY.RO), a company that rents retail space, on Friday, March 17, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]