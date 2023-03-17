ForMin Aurescu meets OIF secretary general : I reiterated Romania’s deep commitment to the values and principles of Francophonie

ForMin Aurescu meets OIF secretary general : I reiterated Romania’s deep commitment to the values and principles of Francophonie. The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, reiterated, on Friday, during the consultations held with the secretary general of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo, Romania’s deep commitment to the common values and principles of La Francophonie. “I (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]