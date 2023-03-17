INS: Capital City Bucharest Remained The Leading Exporter And Importer In 2022

INS: Capital City Bucharest Remained The Leading Exporter And Importer In 2022. Capital city Bucharest continues to dominate the ranking of imports and exports in 2022, with companies headquartered in the city generating 20% of Romania’s total exports and 32% of total imports, in line with data provided by the country’s statistics board INS for the first ten months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]