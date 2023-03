Sipex Company Plans to Pay RON6M Dividends from 2022 Profit

Sipex Company Plans to Pay RON6M Dividends from 2022 Profit. Construction material distributor Sipex Company (SPX.RO) has called shareholders for April 24, 2023 to approve distribution of RON6 million or RON0.015022 per share dividends from 2022 profit, according to the notification sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]