Prefab Bucuresti Seeks To Get RON10M Loan For Investments. Construction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 26, 2023 to get their approval with a view to contracting a loan of RON10 million from ING Bank that is expected to support the company's investment program for 2023, as per a convening notice (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]