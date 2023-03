Investor Marius Alexe Buys RON576,000 Worth Of Norofert Shares

Investor Marius Alexe Buys RON576,000 Worth Of Norofert Shares. Romanian producer of organic agricultural products Norofert (NRF.RO) over the last week reported transactions whereby investor Marius Alexe bought a total of 89,409 shares, representing 0.52% of the company’s share capital, for RON575,825, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]