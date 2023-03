Anca Iuhas is the new Head of Strategy at MullenLowe Romania

Anca Iuhas is the new Head of Strategy at MullenLowe Romania. MullenLowe Romania announces the appointment of Anca Iuhas as Head of Strategy, a professional with nearly 20 years of experience in advertising. In the new role, Anca will be responsible for the development and execution of strategic initiatives, strengthening the agency’s product from this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]